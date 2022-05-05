German Electric Startup Trinity Introduces 2022 Jupiter S Scooter

Electric mobility is fast becoming the most accepted way to get around in many parts of Europe. With gasoline prices rising, and cities taking a more anti-car approach, there really is little left other than the good old bicycle or lightweight electric transport. Unfortunately, gasoline-powered scooters have recently gained the ire of some municipalities in Europe due to excessive noise pollution.

Electric scooters, therefore, seem like the perfect solution, and many manufacturers are eager to capitalize on this opportunity. One such company is Trinity, an e-mobility startup based in Germany. We previously talked about its premium retro-style offering called the Uranus RS, which boasted some pretty impressive performance and range specs, as well as charming vintage scooter styling. This time around, the brand updated one of its existing models in the form of the Jupiter S. The new scooter is slightly smaller and significantly lighter than the standard Jupiter, tipping the scales at 36 kilograms less.

As for range and performance, the Jupiter S sits above the Uranus RS. Trinity claims a maximum power output of 16 kW, which translates to 22 horsepower for those of us more familiar with internal-combustion lingo. This gives the scooter a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, or around 75 miles per hour—perfectly suitable for both in-city duty, as well as the occasional freeway stint. As for range, the Jupiter S claims an impressive 200 kilometers, or 125 miles on a single charge—practically double that of the Uranus S. This is achieved thanks to what Trinity is calling an optimized battery pack that increases the range and overall service life of the battery.

Other amenities on this premium electric scooter include a new LED headlight, as well as an auto-contrast feature on the digital instrument cluster which adjusts depending on ambient lighting. Unlike the Uranus RS, the Jupiter S takes on a more modern, maxi-scooter styling package accentuated by sporty lines and a rather bulky body. It commands a really steep price tag of 6,993 Euros, translating to $7,552 USD.