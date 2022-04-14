German Electric Mobility Startup Trinity Unveils Uranus RS Scooter

German electric mobility startup Trinity has released the newest version of its Uranus electric scooter called the Uranus RS. Scooters like this have been rapidly gaining popularity thanks to the low running costs, virtually zero maintenance, and government incentives towards zero-emission vehicles.

While it’s still way more expensive than a traditional internal combustion scooter, the Uranus RS is evidence that the tech surrounding electric powertrains continues to improve, and become more accessible to a wider audience. It has a stylish, vintage scooter design and is said to have a realistic range of 60 miles on a single charge, thanks to its two standard batteries. Trinity’s Uranus RS is powered by a brushless DC electric motor with a peak power output of 11 kW. This gives the scooter a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour, or 68 miles per hour in sport mode—a lot faster than other electric scooters in the market.

On top of this impressive performance is an equally impressive range. The Uranus RS can return up to 100 kilometers, or 60 miles of autonomy, depending, of course, on how it’s ridden. This is thanks to two 72V/ 32Ah lithium batteries that come standard with the scooter. Furthermore, the bike’s ECU has been programmed to optimize battery performance depending on your riding style, so as to ensure maximum longevity of the batteries. Despite its relatively high top-speed, the Trinity Uranus RS is categorized as an A1 electric scooter, and can be ridden by anyone holding a car driver's license with the B196 extension.

To offer and even more convenient riding experience, the Uranus RS comes with three driving modes which each put a cap to the scoot’s top speed. For city commuting, Eco mode limits the top speed to 55 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour). As you head out of the city and into the suburbs, Standard mode allows you to speed up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), while in the highway, you can unlock the scooter’s full potential in Sport mode, and hit 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour).

The Trinity RS is expected to become available starting May, 2022. For those eager to get this zippy e-scooter, you’re in luck, as Trinity is offering an introductory price of 5,888 Euros, which falls in the ballpark of around $6,536 USD. The price will then go up to 6,388 Euros, or $7,090 USD after the introductory period. At present there’s no word as to whether or not the Uranus RS will be sold outside of Germany.