Are you planning to be in or around Los Angeles in mid-April, 2022? If you are, or you’ll be visiting sometime soon, you may want to check out the Petersen Automotive Museum’s new exhibit. Titled Electric Revolutionaries, the brand-new exhibition officially opens to the public on April 14, 2022. While the title seems quite broad, it’s all about electric motorbikes.

Featured bikes include Eva Hakansson’s KillaJoule sidecar streamliner, as well as teenage scrap builder Samuel Aboagye’s Solar Scooter and Solar Rickshaw. Joey Ruiter’s NOMOTO will also be available to see—or not. The exhibition will also showcase the global debut of Curtiss Motors’ The One.

Electric Revolutionaries is curated by none other than Motor/Cycle Arts Foundation co-founder Paul d’Orleans (who many motorcycle enthusiasts on the Internet might also recognize from the Vintagent). In total, over 25 exciting electric motorbike creations will be on display, representing a wide range of ideas that show us where we are, where we’re going, and where we’ve been.

"I'm super excited to assemble this wildly diverse collection of EV pioneers. Electric Revolutionaries really does represent the range of interest in an electric future, from a humble teen in Ghana making EVs from scrap, to genius artisans building conceptual and boundary-pushing designs, to speed demons and global superstar designers interested in pushing mobility into the green zone," d’Orleans said in a statement.

The new Electric Revolutionaries exhibit is a companion piece to Petersen’s previous electric motorcycle exhibit from 2019, Electric Revolution. While bookending a global pandemic was obviously not intentional, perhaps it’s a fitting illustration that continued progress and new ways of thinking just won’t be stopped.

"It is incredible how far electric motorcycles have come in the short time from our first exhibit in 2019," Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges said in a statement. "This new display gives a unique and close-up look at the innovative machines and the creators behind them pushing the boundaries of motorcycle electrification and design. The detail, level of craftsmanship and unorthodox thinking behind these electric motorcycles make them must-sees."

To find out more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum or purchase tickets online, please visit the museum link in our Sources.