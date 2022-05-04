Indian Motorcycle upped the performance bagger ante when it unleashed the Challenger in 2020. However, the new Pursuit adds grand touring amenities to the mix with lower leg fairings, a spacious top box, an adjustable tall windscreen, and heated grips. To display the model's full touring pedigree, Indian is launching a multi-part web series documenting the Pursuit in its natural habitat—the open road.

Featuring accomplished athlete, adventurer, and entrepreneur Matt Vincent, the video series will capture the freewheeling spirit of the Pursuit on three separate trips. Each epic journey will include three episodes, with Vincent encountering new characters along the way. In addition to munching miles, Vincent will also munch on regional fare and enjoy the sights, immersing himself in the local culture.

"If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a post-pandemic society, it’s that life can change in the blink of an eye. We all have that one trip, that one ride that’s been on our bucket list far too long, and now’s the time to pursue it,” said Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax. “That’s exactly why we created Epic Pursuits – to inspire riders all over the world to seize the day by getting out on that two-wheel journey they’ve dreamt of and create those experiences and memories that can only be found on the back of a motorcycle.”

The first three-part installment will take Vincent to the Southeast. Spanning Charleston, South Carolina to the Florida Keys, the 900-mile road trip includes stops at local restaurants, tourist attractions, and the 2022 Daytona Beach Bike Week. As expected, not everything goes to plan during the multi-state adventure, but Vincent and the Pursuit prove that the unpredictable moments are the most memorable.

Later this summer, Indian will debut two more epic Pursuit journeys on the company’s YouTube channel. The West Coast mini-series will send Vincent from the San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, coastlines to the spiritually-inspiring deserts of Joshua Tree. The Pacific Northwest trek will highlight the Pursuit’s more rugged side with stops in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Whether it's in the saddle or a computer chair, Indian wants to take you on a road trip with the Pursuit this riding season.