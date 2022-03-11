The American Flat Track championship has been a two-horse race in the past five seasons. Luckily for Indian Motorcycle, the two title contenders, Jared Mees and Briar Bauman, ride for the factory Indian Flat Track team. In 2017 and 2018, Mees seized the crown, but Bauman won his first AFT title in 2019 and backed up that performance with another championship in 2020.

Throughout the 2021 AFT season, the two battled at the top of the standings, but Mees emerged victorious in the final round at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. With that comeback title run, Mees secured the fifth-consecutive crown for the Indian Wrecking Crew. To celebrate the brand’s dominant winning streak, Indian releases the 2022 FTR Championship Edition.

Gallery: 2022 Indian FTR Championship Edition

12 Photos

“While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat track racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success,” stated Indian Motorcycle Vice President Aaron Jax. “Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative showpiece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets.”

In January, 2021, Indian adapted the FTR 1200 platform from a flat track-inspired roadster to a road-biased naked with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR-shod 17-inch wheels. However, for the Championship Edition, the FTR goes back to its roots with a Dunlop rubber spooned onto a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel.

Like the flagship FTR R Carbon trim, the Championship Edition boasts a carbon fiber seat cowl, front fender, airbox covers, and headlight nacelle. The limited-production FTR amps up that slick bodywork with a replica Wrecking Crew livery and commemorative bezel design touting the Indian FTR750’s five championships (2017-2021). A titanium Akrapovic exhaust and fully-adjustable suspension complete the top-tier package.

Indian will produce 400 units of the 2022 FTR Championship Edition, with only 150 allotted for Europe. The brand hasn’t released availability or pricing yet, but we fully expect the limited-edition FTR to retail for more than the FTR R Carbon’s $16,999 base price.