After seemingly ages of speculation, the Indian Pursuit officially launched on February 22, 2022. Based on its established Challenger platform, the stately tourer promises capability and handling for whatever roads you’re chasing. Packed with style, performance, convenience, and ample space for both rider and passenger, Indian intends it to be ready for all the miles you care to Pac-Man up with it. Does the whole package add up to a design victory? Let’s take a look.

The heart of the beast is, of course, Indian’s liquid-cooled, 1,768cc PowerPlus V-twin engine that makes a claimed 121 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist clutch. Three ride modes adjust the Pursuit’s throttle mapping to suit Rain, Standard, and Sport scenarios.

Suspension consists of a 43mm inverted telescopic front fork, as well as a brand-new Fox rear suspension with electronically adjustable preload. The rear monoshock is conveniently adjustable via the seven-inch, touchscreen-equipped Ride Command unit in the dash.

Brembo brakes are ready to help you stop your Pursuit on a dime, with a set of dual 320mm semi-floating rotors and a four-piston radial caliper up front, and a 298mm single floating rotor and two-piston caliper setup in the rear. Alloy wheels measure 19 inches up front and 16 inches in the rear, and come shod in a set of Metzeler Cruisetec tires.

Of course, the Pursuit wouldn’t be an effective touring bike without its commanding, chassis-mounted fairing. An adjustable windscreen and vented lower fairings come standard, as do heated grips. Importantly, the massive top box and saddlebag setup offer 35.8 gallons of storage, combined. Bring yourself, bring a passenger, and bring all your stuff, too. Did we mention that the luggage is all remote-lockable?

The Indian Pursuit branch of the family tree comes in two flavors: Pursuit Limited, with plenty of chrome brightwork, or Pursuit Dark Horse, with matte black offering a contrast to whatever body color you choose. Both are also available in a Premium Package, which adds heated rider and passenger seats, as well as a set of premium driving lights in the lower fairings to further enhance visibility.

Indian Motorcycle is a proud American brand, so it’s not entirely surprising that the American market gets a whole host of color options not seen in the European market. To keep things simple, we’ll break it down here.

Indian Pursuit Limited colors, American market: Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic

Indian Pursuit Limited with Premium Package colors, American market: Black Metallic, Deepwater Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic, Alumina Jade/Black Metallic

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, American market: Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ruby Metallic/Black Metallic

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse with Premium Package, American market: Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ruby Metallic/Black Metallic, Quartz Gray, Pearl White/Black Metallic

Indian Pursuit Limited, European Market: Black Metallic

Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, European Market: Black Smoke, Silver Quartz Smoke

Pricing for the 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $31,499 in the U.S, with the Premium Package starting at $35,499. Meanwhile, the 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starts at $30,999 in the U.S., while the Premium Package bumps the Dark Horse’s price up to a starting point of $33,999. As ever, pricing and availability vary by region, so no matter where you’re located, it’s best to check with your local Indian dealer for the most up-to-date information in your region.