Are you a motorcycle filmmaker? If you are, then you may want to know that the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival is now accepting submissions for the 2022 TMFF event. Feature-length films, shorts, narratives, animation, documentaries, experimental, or even virtual reality films are all eligible for consideration.

The TMFF is now its sixth year in 2022, and will host the live, in-person Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival from October 6 through 8, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Organizers also plan to present films (with filmmaker consent, of course) on the TMFF online screening platform. Filmmakers will be consulted for their preferences regarding geo-restrictions, availability, and maximum seats allowed for the virtual platform screenings of their films, as well.

Another big change for 2022 is a plan for a TMFF Tour, which will take both theatrical and online film screenings across Canada, as well as beyond its borders. That’s a great potential opportunity for a wider audience to see the visual storytelling that filmmakers have worked so hard on, which sounds pretty exciting to us. Full details about the TMFF Tour aren’t available at the time of writing, but should be available at a later date. We will, of course, keep you updated as and when we learn more.

Films selected for inclusion in the festival will get screened on a big screen, in front of an audience (subject to current health and safety guidelines at the time of the festival, of course), will also receive what TMFF characterizes as “extensive promotion.” They’ll also be eligible for film festival awards, which will come with prizes that are yet to be announced.

All films must feature motorcycles and/or motorcycle culture for consideration, as well as either be in English or else have English subtitles if they’re in another language. Films selected for the TMFF Tour will also be required to have French subtitles. A full list of rules, as well as information on how you can inexpensively procure subtitling services for your film, is available on the official TMFF website.

In addition to film screenings, the TMFF also holds the usual things you probably associate with film festivals. Question and answer sessions with filmmakers in attendance, moderated TMFF Talks, receptions, and so on are all part of the fabric of the festival. Submissions from all countries are welcomed and encouraged, and the TMFF is an Internet Movie Database (IMDb) certified festival.

If you’re not a filmmaker, no worries—you can still mark down the dates on your calendar and get excited to attend, either in person or virtually. It’s not every day that there’s a film festival devoted to bikes, so it’s exciting to witness these creative minds at work with topics we all know and love so well.