We already know that Royal Enfield has plans of releasing a successor to the massively popular Himalayan 411, a rugged, barebones adventure bike that has gained the favor of both casual and die-hard off-roaders. Having ridden the Himalayan several times myself I can say that it’s a lovable machine. However, I did find it lacking in terms of power. That said, Royal Enfield is tackling this issue with the upcoming Himalayan 450.

New details about Royal Enfield’s upcoming ADV have surfaced. Thanks to a report published by Indian motorcycling publication BikeWale, it appears that the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with a lot more than just a power boost. Features never before seen in any Royal Enfield motorcycle are expected to debut with the new bike. Given the additional bump in power, as well as the inclusion of several premium electronic features, it looks like the new Himalayan could very well give the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure a run for their money.

Before we dive into the high-end electronic features, let’s first look at the bike’s powerplant. The new engine is reported to come with an increased displacement of around 450cc. While it’s not exactly certain as to whether or not this is an evolution of the existing 411cc motor, or a completely new engine from the ground up, it is expected to crank out a lot more power and torque, at 40 horsepower and around 30 ft-lbs of torque. Furthermore, the engine is expected to be liquid-cooled and fuel-injected, further hinting that this is an all-new motor.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to come with a whole grocery list of upmarket features which, once upon a time, were reserved for expensive, high-end machines. For instance, the traditional throttle cable will be replaced with a new fly-by-wire system which unlocks three riding modes—Road, Rain, and Off-Road. Furthermore, the Himalayan 450 is expected to come with switchable ABS, further increasing its off-road potential.

BikeWale's speculative render of the upcoming Himalayan 450.

At present, no official word from Royal Enfield has been released, so take all this information as mere speculation. However, given how often BikeWale hits the nail on the head, it’s pretty safe to say that we’re in for quite a treat when the new Royal Enfield Himalayan finally hits the market. Let’s just hope RE manages to keep the price super attractive.