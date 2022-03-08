Established motorcycle manufacturers may not offer many full-size electric motorcycle models (yet), but brands are much more adventurous with kid-friendly electric off-roaders. From KTM’s SX-E 5 to Indian Motorcycle’s eFTR Junior and Mini lines, the mini-motocrosser market is ready for the electric revolution. Honda is the latest contender to enter the e-dirt bike ring, partnering with California-based startup Greenger Powersports for the CRF-E2.

Similar to Greenger Motors’ G12R and G12S models released in March, 2020, the mini electric is a 50cc-equivalent that caters to young beginners. The 48V brushless DC motor generates 1.2 kW (1.6 horsepower) and 2.5kW (3.4 horsepower) maximum power. The mill also pumps out rate torque of 4.1 lb-ft and 18.4 lb-ft of maximum torque.

Gallery: 2022 Honda CRF-E2

7 Photos

The 20 AH/960 Wh, swappable battery lasts up to two hours in ideal conditions. Users can fully recharge the CRF-E2 in 4 Hours with the standard charger or reduce wait times to 2.5 hours with the available quick charger. With the battery only weighing in at 13 pounds, owners can easily swap out the unit for a fully charged backup.

An aluminum twin-spar frame with double-cradle houses all that tech but also prioritizes performance with a rebound and preload-adjustable rear shock. As a result, the CRF-E2 offers 3.9 inches of travel at the front and 8.3 inches of rear travel. Hydraulic calipers mated to 190 mm petal-style discs bring the mini-crosser to a halt, with the front brake controlled by the right lever and the rear binder fed by the left lever.

Two 12-inch wire-spoke wheels shod in Kenda® Millville K771 knobby tire will help tiny tikes overcome most moderate obstacles. As riders grow over the years, parents can adjust the seat height to 24.8 inches or 25.5 inches. The featherweight e-dirt bike tips the scales at 108 pounds and accommodates a maximum load of 99 pounds.

While the CRF-E2 is an officially licensed Honda product, Greenger Electronic Technology designs, manufactures, and distributes the electric minibike. At $2,950, is the perfect middle ground between the KTM SX-E 5 and the Indian eFTR Junior. Each CRF-E2 will also come with a $200 destination charge and $100 freight fee, but it remains affordable given the minibike’s componentry and performance.