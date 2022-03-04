The International Classic Motorcycle Show at Stafford County Showground in England is back for 2022, and it’s planning an extra-special event for all who attend. Obviously, it’s no secret that the last few years have been rough on everyone, so it seems like most organizations that are currently releasing calendar info for the year are really pulling out all the stops in 2022—and the Stafford show in April is no exception.

What’s the big deal in 2022? This year’s event will center on Mike Hailwood, one of the best and most significant motorcycle racers of all time. To celebrate, Mike’s son David is curating a world exclusive exhibition at this show alone. He’ll be bringing along a selection of personal items from the Hailwood family’s own archives, most of which have apparently not been seen outside those confines in decades.

Just what kind of artefacts can you expect to see if you go? Here’s just a small selection of the items—well over 40—that David Hailwood has specially selected to share with his dad’s fans.

The George Medal, which Mike Hailwood received in recognition of his bravery in rescuing fellow F1 driver Clay Regazzoni from his BRM when it was on fire at the 1973 South African GP

Torn MV contract that Hailwood ripped up in front of Count Agusta when he was told he’d play second fiddle to Giacomo Agostini in 1966

Manx Norton scale replica that Norton engineers built to present Hailwood after he won the Senior IOMTT in 1961

Dunlop cap that Hailwood wore atop the podium after his astonishing 1978 comeback win in the IOMTT Formula One class

Of course, vintage racing history is never just about one person—even if they were one of the finest racers to ever pilot a bike. That’s why event organizers have also gathered together Ian Richards, Helmut Dähne, Alex George and Chas Mortimer, who along with Hailwood were part of the group of racers known as the Class of ‘78. Mike Hailwood’s mechanic from that unbelievable 1978 IOMTT, Roy Armstrong, will also take the stage as part of the festivities.

It’s all taking place on April 23 and 24, 2022, and tickets are already available online at the link in our Sources. Advance tickets come with a discount, while you’ll be charged full price if you wait to get them at the gate. Children 15 years and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Parking is also free at the Stafford showground.