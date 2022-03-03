2022 Festival Of Moto Guzzi Set For March In Australia

The Cathedral of Moto Guzzi in Australia is set to open its doors and welcome motorcycle aficionados of all ages on March 11 to 13, for the 2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi. On display at the event will be the largest collection of both classic and modern Moto Guzzi motorcycles in the Southern Hemisphere.

The event, brought to us by Teo Lamers Motorcycles and Moto Guzzi Australia will not only feature the Italian manufacturers most iconic models, but will also have the rolling hills and picturesque landscape of Yea in full view. Located just 1.5 hours north of Melbourne, the event is easily accessible for those coming from the city. Lots of activities and attractions, as well as the opportunity to take Moto Guzzi's newest models out on test rides await those who register.

On display will be some of the rarest, most historic machines to roll out of the Italian manufacturer's factory. The likes of the 1934 500 GTS, 1947 250 Airone, and the 1951 Super Alce will all make appearances at the 2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi. On top of this, folks interested in acquiring a piece of modern-day Italian history will have the opportunity to test-ride Guzzi's latest offerings. The company's flagship adventure-tourer, the V85TT, as well as its street-spec roadster, the V7 Special, and the striking V9 Bobber Centenario will all be available for test ride.

Apart from showcasing Moto Guzzi's historic and modern-day machines, the 2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi will also be a display of authentic Italian culture. Across the three days of the event, authentic Italian food care of Giro d'Italia restaurant will be served. The On Point Brewery from Alexandra will also be present serving craft beer to guests and participants. Handmade wines from the Victorian Pyrenees courtesy of David K. Jones Wines will also be there to serve guests with a discerning taste for spirits. Lastly, Gelato and Barista coffee will also be plentiful.

For those of you who happen to be in the Land Down Under, admission to the three day event is at $151.24 AUD, which translates to around $111 USD. Those of you with an adventurous spirit can also opt to go camping, as large camping grounds with on-site toilets and shower facilities are available.

Admission is inclusive of a showbag upon arrival, test rides on classic and current Moto Guzzi motorcycles, depending on availability, Italian lunch and dinners provided by Giro d’Italia Restaurant for all three days, two gelato vouchers a day for two days and the use of camping grounds and facilities on the premises. Tickets can be purchased from EventBrite's website in the source links below.