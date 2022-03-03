Are you itching to get out and explore all kinds of cool stuff in 2022? If adventure riding at any level is your game, then you’ll be excited to know that Revzilla’s Get On! ADV Fest has two upcoming events on the calendar. One’s in California’s beautiful Mojave Desert in April, while the other is in South Dakota’s legendary Black Hills in July.

Both events last three days each, and both come with a host of fun stuff included in between all the riding you’ll probably be doing. Revzilla and Rever are cohosting these events in 2022, so some choice Rever riding routes aimed at satisfying all skill levels will be available at both events. If you’re looking to test ride a new adventure bike, Aprilia, BMW, Harley-Davidson, and Moto Guzzi will all be on-site and offering demo rides at both 2022 Get On! ADV fests, as well.

Here’s some of the other cool stuff you can expect to find at both Get On! Experiences in 2022: specially curated ADV classes, exclusive Backcountry Discovery Route movie premieres, onsite tire and accessory installation services, the ability to hang out and ride with your favorite Revzilla personalities, nightly campfire storytelling with a host of ADV riders and influencers, plenty of vendors, a welcome party at each event, a free one-year Rever Pro membership, and three nights of camping and showers included.

The first 2022 Get On! ADV Fest will take place at RawHyde Adventures in California’s Mojave Desert from April 21 through 24, 2022. As previously mentioned, tickets to this event include three days of camping and showers. For the RawHyde event, meals are also included. In addition to all the other cool stuff, RawHyde Adventures will be providing adventure riding classes and clinics during the course of the event. This event is also RawHyde’s rescheduled Adventure Days event, which was postponed in October, 2021 due to the fire situation at that time. Ticket price is $399.

The second 2022 Get On! ADV Fest will take place in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota from July 14 through 17, 2022. Tickets include three days of camping and showers, as well as one breakfast each for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You’ll also receive a single South Dakota State Forest trail pass with your admission. Cabin, camper, and suite rentals are also available at the Black Hills Get On! ADV Fest for an additional charge. The ticket price for this event is $260.