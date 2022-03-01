Organizers for the annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering made big plans in 2020. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson's XR750 race bike, MV Agusta's 750S, and BMW’s /5 Series motorcycles, the bike show boasted a heavy-hitting lineup. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 health crisis kicked into full gear in March, 2020, effectively canceling the May, 2020, event.

After two long years without The Quail, the vintage bike show will return to the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California, on May 14, 2022. Despite the long layover, the Harley XR750 and BMW /5 Series will still headline the 12th edition of the gathering. The event will also host the Two-Stroke “Braaaps” and mini bikes | BIG FUN classes in 2022 along with a new non-motorcycle category featuring hot rods and classic cars.

Hailed as the most dominant production race bike ever built, the Harley-Davidson XR750 powered riders like Mert Lawwill, Cal Rayborn and Jay Springsteen to flat track and road racing glory. Of course, Evil Knievel made the XR750 a household name thanks to his era-defining stunts, and the model remains a source of inspiration for Harley design today. The Quail XR750 class will recognize the bike’s impact with several examples at the May, 2022 show.

The Two-Stroke “Braaaps” category will also honor the past with motocrossers like Yamaha’s YZ490 and Honda’s CR500 on hand. The dirt bikes will join road-going two-strokes such as the Yamaha RD350 and 500cc Grand Prix machines. While BMW’s /5 Series featured a four-stroke opposed-twin in various capacities, the festival will celebrate the range’s everlasting influence.

While the H-D and Beemer classes are back after the long delay, The Quail planned to recognize popular custom builder Roland Sands in 2020. Instead, organizers will designate Sands as the show’s 2022 Legend of the Sport and he will present the inaugural Arlen Ness Memorial Award to one participating custom motorcycle builder.

“The Peninsula Signature Events team is thrilled for the return of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering featuring one of the finest and rarest vintage and modern motorcycle collections in the world,” said Quail Lodge & Golf Club general manager Kai Lermen. “Additionally, our 12th annual celebration introduces an entirely new class of hot rods and classic cars to appeal to a more diverse crowd of motoring enthusiasts offering something for everyone. We expect the 2022 event to be one of the best gatherings to date.”

Vintage and custom fans can purchase tickets at The Peninsula Signature Events website. With tickets starting at $55, the 12th annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering may be the best way to celebrate motorcycling’s golden age.