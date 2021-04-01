RawHyde Adventures offers moto tours of North America, Mexico, and South America along with dedicated ADV training in California and Colorado. Aside from coming together for organized tours and courses, the RawHyde community also gathers for the company’s annual ADV Days Adventure Rally. For the past two years, Team RawHyde has descended on the brand’s Mojave Desert (California) outpost, Zakar, for the yearly gathering.

Now, the Nevada-based company is opening the facility to non-RawHyde events. An acronym for Zombie Apocalypse Kompound At RawHyde, the compound lives up to its billing. The 100-acre plot features a terrain park that serves as a training ground for overland vehicles, 4x4s, as well as ADVs and dual sports. Situated at the western edge of the Mojave Desert, Zakar will serve as a suitable base camp for off-road rallies and product launches.

Though the storage container facilities seem rough around the edges, the complex can lodge 32 guests with nearby hotels accommodating overflow. There’s also a full-service kitchen on site, which can serve up to 400 hungry adventurers. Despite Zakar’s remote nature, highway access is close by for shipping and receiving parts or services. If breakdowns do occur, RawHyde also offers motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side rentals.

Gallery: RawHyde Adventure’s Zakar ADV Terrain Park & Events Center

6 Photos

“RawHyde’s mission is to provide meaningful and memorable experiences for our customers, whether it be in our adventure motorcycle training courses or on one of our guided tours in the backcountry of North and South America. With the opening of our Zakar Event Center, we can now help other companies in our industry create world-class experiences of their own.”

Whether you’re planning a rally or retreating from the zombie apocalypse, the Zakar ADV Center could be the perfect place to launch your next off-road adventure.