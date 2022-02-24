Since Pierer Mobility Group purchased Spanish off-road motorcycle manufacturer GasGas in September, 2019, the brand has stuck to its specialty with trials and dirt bikes. More recently, the parent company has broadened GasGas’ horizons with a Moto3 factory racing team, a flat track build, and a Dakar-winning rally outfit.

Now, the firm will take it to the streets with the Gas Gas SM 700 supermoto and ES 700 dual-sport. KTM recently submitted vehicle identification numbers for 2022 and 2023 models to the U.S. Alongside Husqvarna (HQV) models, the extensive list included codenames “GG ES 700” and “GG SM 700”, with “GG” denoting GasGas models.

The new 700 platform will be based on KTM’s successful 690 SMC R and 690 Enduro R models. This isn’t the first time the Pierer Group leveraged the KTM line for a spinoff rendition. Sister brand Husqvarna also offers a 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto based on the popular 690 range. While details around the new GasGas models are scant, it’s highly likely that the Spanish subsidiary will feature similar specs to the KTM iterations while adjusting cosmetics to match the established GasGas aesthetic.

KTM’s tried-and-true four-valve, 693cc single powers the 690 and Husqvarna 701 families, producing 74 horsepower and 50.1 lb-ft of torque. All variants tout a steel trellis frame and rear-mounted fuel tank, but different WP suspension, wheels, and braking systems separate the supermoto and enduro trims. While styling ostensibly splits the KTM and Husqvarna lines, the spec sheets are nearly identical.

We expect the same approach from GasGas when they reveal the SM 700 and ES 700. Until then, we’ll have to patiently wait for GasGas’ first on-road motorcycles. The Spanish company may be known for its enduro and trials bikes, but we can’t wait to see how the brand forges its own identity for the street.