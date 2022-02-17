The MotoGP is set to return to Indonesia in March 2022, and it will undoubtedly be an epic race, as it would be the first time the famed racing series has returned to the country in 25 years. Three days of pre-season testing at the Mandalika International Circuit were essential for the riders, teams, and race officials, allowing them to acquire expertise on the new track ahead of the first Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia.

Aside from giving racers and teams the chance to learn the ropes on the new track, the testing sessions have allowed Dorna Sports and FIM to check that the site meets MotoGP requirements, ensuring the riders, crew, and fans' complete safety. Due to the fact that the Mandalika circuit is so new, scrutineers devoted special attention to any necessary refinements before the track's debut. The design of the course and its safety regulations, particularly the vast tarmac and gravel runoff areas, have received mostly favorable reception from riders and teams.

All that being said, not everything ran perfectly. In MotoGP's official press release, it cited two areas for improvement, "the cleanliness of the track surface and the excess of aggregate affecting parts of the circuit" were identified during the test. To address this, the FIM, which is in charge of ensuring all racing circuits adhere to the MotoGP's strict standards, has been in contact with the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to discuss the required refinements, which must be completed at least seven days before the race on March 20. This gives the ITDC little over three weeks to complete the repairs.

However, on a more positive side, the ITDC has agreed to implement all of the FIM's assessments and requests, showcasing their strong support and dedication to the sport. As we speak, the installation of these enhancements, which include the resurfacing of more than half the track, is already underway. Specifically, the FIM requested that the section prior to Turn 17 all the way until after Turn 5 be resurfaced. In addition, the ITDC states that it will prepare for the World Championship by utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure that the entire track exceeds MotoGP standards.