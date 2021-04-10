Following the 2021 MotoGP season opener in Qatar, FIM and Dorna Sports representatives inspected Indonesia’s new Mandalika International Street Circuit on April 7, 2021. Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) president Abdulbar Mansoer welcomed Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna race direction official Loris Capirossi, and FIM Grand Prix safety officer Franco Uncini with open arms and the status update was very encouraging.

Though the circuit is currently under construction, the project’s development exceeded everyone’s expectations.

“The visit to Lombok was very successful and we can confirm that the Mandalika International Street Circuit will be one of the most important venues of the calendar in the future,” explained Ezpeleta. “We also know that the fans from Indonesia will attend massively and the GPs will become one of the most iconic ones of the whole season. Indonesia is a key market, not only for Dorna but for all the stakeholders of the Championship.”

Pending the track’s progress and Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Mandalika International Street Circuit will host its first MotoGP race in 2022. However, the new circuit is already scheduled as a stop on the 2021 Superbike World Championship (WSBK) race calendar on November 14, 2021. If all goes well, MotoGP could even hold a post-season test at the new Indonesian raceway.

“We thank the FIM and Dorna for coming and conducting the technical visit which went well and met their expectations,” stated Mansoer. “By knowing the firm month for MotoGP event, we are assured of focusing on finishing the Mandalika International Street Circuit development project, while also maximizing the value that this world-class sporting event has to offer.”

That doesn’t write off a Mandalika appearance on the 2021 MotoGP schedule, however. As a series reserve track, the Indonesian circuit could join the calendar in the event that Dorna cancels one of the currently scheduled rounds (due to COVID-19 restrictions). Of course, the potential make-up would occur much later in the 2021 season, but a second Qatar round and Portugal race already stepped in for the canceled Grand Prix of the Americas and Argentinian Grand Prix.

Hopefully, everything goes according to plan for all parties though, and we can’t wait to see world-class motorcycle racing in Indonesia very soon.