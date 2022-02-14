Winter riding means different things to different people. Those of us with sub-zero temperatures and ice on the ground probably don’t get out on two wheels much while that’s going on. If you live somewhere where the weather is just cold, though, and you’re willing and able to get out and ride, then you might want to know about Swedish backpack maker USWE’s latest winter-specific packs, the Hajker 30 Winter and the Hajker Pro 30 Winter. Let’s check them out.

You know what’s annoying? When the line going from your hydration bladder to your mouth freezes, and you can feel the water sloshing around in the pack, but you can’t drink it. That’s why USWE used its Thermo Cell insulation on the shoulder straps. How it works is, you put your drinks tube through the special insulated pocket, so it’s completely enclosed inside the strap system.

Your residual body heat—especially if you’re generating extra due to physical activity—keeps your drinks tube nicely operable for hydration on the go. No overcomplicated stuff here; just simple capture of the heat you’re already generating by being out and doing things. Brilliant! These packs have plenty of other features, too, but that drinks tube system is what truly sets it apart.

Gallery: USWE Hajker 30 Winter Pack and Hajker Pro 30 Winter Pack

21 Photos

As is clear from their names, both packs feature 30 liters of storage space in their main compartments, with a number of other pockets located elsewhere for easy organization of whatever you want to put in them. Both packs are also waterproof, and come with USWE’s proprietary No Dancing Monkey harness system, which the company says keeps its bags from bouncing around annoyingly on your back while you’re doing activities. Since the only monkey dancing during your activities should be you (OK, maybe your buddies, too), that sounds like a good system to us.

Both packs also come with ergonomic waist support belts that are also detachable, and can be used by themselves if you prefer. These bags feature taped seams and waterproof rolltops to keep the stuff inside dry in both wet and semi-wet conditions, but they’re not made to be fully submerged.

The Hajker Pro 30 Winter and the regular Hajker 30 Winter packs differ in three ways. One is visual, while the other two are material. Both packs are available in a single colorway, with the Hajker 30 Winter coming in black and orange, and the Hajker Pro 30 Winter coming in white and black. The Hajker Pro 30 Winter is made of the super-tough and lightweight ROBIC EXTREEMA technical fabric, which is super durable and strong. USWE doesn’t specify what fabric is used in the regular Hajker 30 Winter pack. Also, the Hajker Pro 30 Winter comes with a removable 30-liter drysack inside.

We should also note that neither of these bags comes with a hydration bladder, so you’ll have to add that separately if you plan to equip it. However, they do both come with insulated sleeves to fit a 3–liter bladder, in addition to the Thermo Cell insulated water line system integrated into both packs.

USWE’s MSRP for the Hajker 30 Winter is $249.99, while the Hajker Pro 30 Winter runs $299.99.