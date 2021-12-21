Spanish gear maker LS2 is known for its helmets, but the brand also offers apparel for touring riders. With the winter officially here (in the Northern Hemisphere), LS2’s new touring gear lineup will suit all the conditions the season has in store.

Starting with the Metropolis Evo, LS2 equips the multi-season jacket with a 450D Oxford fabric construction and a fixed breathable waterproof membrane. A removable thermal liner and removable hood also help riders adjust to the elements. Level 1 CE-rated shoulder and elbow arm make up the impact protection while two chest pockets and two front pockets provide ample storage for the open road. Available in men’s (S-5XL) and women’s (XS-5XL) sizes, the Metropolis comes in black, khaki, and titanium colorways and retails for €179 ($200 USD).

The Scout amps up the versatility with a removable waterproof membrane and thermal liner. With both inner layers removed, the Scout’s perforated panels enhance airflow in warmer conditions. Riders can also personalize fit with adjustment straps at the wrist, waist, arms, hips, and neck. In addition to comfort, the three-layer jacket also improves safety with a AA CE-rating and Level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors. Only available in men’s sizes S-5XL, the Scout comes in gray and orange color schemes and costs €199 ($225 USD).

As the name would suggest, the LS2 Norway jacket provides excellent cold-weather protection with a removable down liner. The polyester ripstop detachable waterproof layer also complements the 450D Oxford Fabric outer shell. Vents at the chest and back increase airflow when needed and a neoprene collar contributes to the Norway’s comfort. Three waterproof pockets protect the rider’s valuable personal items while the shoulder and elbow armor safeguard the rider in a crash. At €329 ($370 USD), the Norway comes in men’s sizes S-5XL. Customers can also choose between a grey, white, blue, and red color combination or a black, gray, white, and Hi-Viz yellow colorway.