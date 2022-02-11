Kappa Moto Updates The KV37 Jet Helmet WIth Evo Colorways

Kappa Moto introduces the KV37 jet helmet series, which now complies with the new ECE 22R06 safety standards. The introduction of EVO Basic and EVO Style, two new graphic options for this jet helmet, offer a splash of vibrant color and understated style to suit the tastes of varying riders.

The EVO Basic comes in three hues and emphasizes a neat and tidy appearance with solid color selections. Meanwhile, EVO Style features eye-catching bright colors and pop-style graphics, and is available in five color options. High-visibility neon hues are blended with neutral colors in a glossy, matt, or metallic finish. Kappa Moto's lady-specific colorway is the white and fuchsia variant. The geometric designs on the whole shell, which are framed by strong black profiles, give it a lively and young look that's perfect for city dwellers on scooters and light commuters.

From a technical standpoint, the KV37 is made up of a lightweight thermoplastic shell. A long anti-scratch visor shields the face and eyes. A smoked, drop-down interior visor is also included to keep your eyes shielded from the sun. Then there's the huge upper air inlet, which aids with upper-head ventilation and is great for travelling in congested city traffic. Finally, the inner liners are totally removable and washable, and are composed of hypoallergenic material. A quick-release strap with a micrometric buckle secures the helmet.

As for sizing and availability, the KV37 jet helmet is offered in sizes ranging from 54 to 61, or the equivalent of XS to XL. There are also women's specific sizes ranging from 54 to 58. The wide array of color options fort the Evo Style consists of Black/Titanium/Matte Red, Gray/Black/Matte Yelllow, Metallic Blue/Blue/Matte Yellow, White/Red/Blue, and White/Fuschia. Meanwhile, the Evo Basic is available in Matte Black, Matte Gray, and White. Regardless fo your choice of color, the Kappa KV37 is priced at 123 Euros, or the equivalent of $139 USD.