Are you a dirt bike fan in Australia with a KTM, Husqvarna, or GasGas motorbike proudly parked in your home? If you are, and you’re looking for a new and exciting adventure in the 2022 season, then you may welcome the return of Husqvarna’s Ride Out Moto Weekends. Three events are currently planned this season, one each in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

Any rider with a KTM, Husqvarna, or GasGas enduro, MX, or cross-country bike is welcome. You can bring your kids for their own dirt-bike fun, as well—and they can have any brand of dirt bike they wish to bring along. Each event on the 2022 Husqvarna Ride Out Moto Weekend calendar will last two days and two nights, and slots will be limited—so you’ll want to sign up quickly if you’re interested.

Dates are as follows: March 25 through 27 in Stroud, New South Wales; April 8 through 10 in Cooby Dam, Queensland; and April 30 through May 1 in Wangaratta, Victoria. All weekends will include a Friday night welcome briefing, a Saturday night group dinner featuring American-style BBQ, and an open camping and pit area for participants. Participants will also receive rider goody bags filled with t-shirts, stickers, and assorted swag.

What kind of riding opportunities will be available? How does two days of riding on multiple tracks sound? At each event, there will be a 15-to-20-kilometer (9.3 to 12.4 mile) enduro loop, a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) test track, a grass track, and a kids/newbie track. There will also be a hill climb course, as well as test rides available on a whole bunch of 2022 KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorbikes.

Event video will be recorded, and an event photographer will also be on hand to catch all the best shots of the action. Breakfast and lunch options will be catered and available for purchase during the event, too. Husqvarna also teases the opportunity to “ride with special guests” with an exclamation point at the end, but so far does not provide any additional clues as to who these may be.

Registration fees (in Australian dollars) are $299 per adult rider, $50 per child (aged 5 through 15), $499 per family (2 riding adults and 2 riding kids), and $30 per extra non-riding family member (adult or child). Registrations open on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time on the Husqvarna Ride Out Moto Weekend website, which we’ll link in our Sources.