If you’re in Australia and you’re planning your moto calendar for 2022, BMW Motorrad has an event you may be interested in—specifically for GS owners. The 2022 BMW GS Safari will take to Tasmania this year, with over 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) of adventure riding over the course of five days. The majority is planned to be off-road, with a firm commitment to twisties during those bits of the route taking place on pavement.

The BMW GS Safari is an official event of BMW Motorrad Australia, and it’s apparently been eight entire years since the last time it traveled through the beauty of Tasmania. It’s planned as an event “enjoyable for riders of all levels.” There will also be a two-day BMW off-road training pre-Safari course available, located close by the official event start in Hobart.

It’s structured so you don’t even need a GPS to participate, though GPS files will be made available each day if you have one and want to use it to navigate. Lead riders will go out ahead of the group each morning and clearly mark the course, and route sheets will also be provided to participants as well.

The GS Safari comes in two packages: Adventurer or Explorer, which seem to mainly differ in whether you get a room to yourself or you have to share with someone else. Beyond that, both packages include five days of riding, six nights of accommodations along the way, route marking by lead riders, route sheets and GPS files available each day, BMW tech support (including tire services as needed), medical and luggage support, and five dinners and breakfasts. An event photographer and full event video will also be provided, along with an event swag bag with a t-shirt, luggage tags, and all kinds of goodies.

To participate, you must have a BMW GS of some kind, as well as a valid motorcycle license, off-road riding gear (including boots), and off-road tires. Full details about everything you’ll need and what’s provided are available on the GS Safari website.

If this sounds like just what you’ve been waiting for, the 2022 BMW GS Safari in Tasmania will take place from Sunday, May 1, 2022 through Friday, May 6, 2022. The pre-Safari off-road training course will take place from April 30 through May 1, 2022, at a location quite close to the event start in Hobart. So, if you plan to participate in both, that should make it easier to plan your logistics.

Registration opens January 18, 2022 via the GS Safari website. Prices of each package are only provided upon registration. Since the pandemic is ongoing, there’s a clause in the official guide to the 2022 event saying that if border closures prevent your ability to participate after you’ve registered, you’ll be offered either full credit or a refund minus a $300 accommodation booking fee.