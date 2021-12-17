KTM and Husqvarna are known the world over for making some of the best, most performance-oriented off-road machines in the market. For the 2022 model-year, the two sister companies have rolled out even better machines which are without a doubt, Ready To Race. Let’s take a closer look at KTM’s new Factory edition machines, as well as Husky’s 2022 Rockstar Energy edition bikes.

KTM 450 and 250 SX-F Factory

For 2022, KTM continues to offer its machines equipped with race-ready tech to the masses. Nearly identical to the machines used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, the new 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Edition machines feature even improved engine performance, lighter weight chassis, and ultimately, a greater competitive advantage than their predecessors. Both the 450 and 250 SX-F will see just 400 units each produced, making them among the most exclusive off-road racing machines in the market.

From a technical standpoint, the new 450 SX-F Factory brings even more go-fast goodies to the table. We find a new and improved 450cc single overhead camshaft engine which offers improved performance and an overall lighter weight. Meanwhile, the 250 SX-F Factory gets a new 250cc DOHC engine delivering more torque and peak power. Both Factory Edition machines get a new quick-shift feature, making it easy to bang through the gears without the use of the clutch. The bikes get next-level electronics, too, with traction control, launch control, and two riding modes as standard.

Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Similarly, KTM’s sister company Husqvarna has released 250 and 450 class homologation machines in the form of the FC 250 and 450 Rockstar Edition models. The FC450 features all of the same updates we find on the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Likewise, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition carries over the refinements from the KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition. Both bikes receive a revised chromium molybdenum frame which has been optimized for better energy distribution, anti-squat, and rigidity.

The two bikes share the same engine and suspension components as the KTM Factory Edition machines. As such, they get WP XACT 48mm front forks with AER technology. The rear is equally impressive, and features tool-less adjustability. Likewise, the FC 250 and 450 also get the sophisticated electronics found on the orange machines, with Easy Shift technology, also known as quick-shift, integrated into the bike’s five-speed transmissions.

