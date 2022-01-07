CAKE, a Swedish manufacturer of award-winning electric motorcycles and scooters, will be showcasing its newest model rage, the Work series, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time the company will be featuring its Work series of machines in the U.S., in the hopes that the innovative and practical functionality of this lineup will be adopted in the market.

Apart from introducing the Work series to the U.S. market, CAKE also announced a number of improvements that take advantage of the built-in connectivity capabilities of its bikes. Individual riders will benefit from the Ridecake mobile app's improved capability, while professional fleet managers will be able to monitor and control their vehicles through fleet management systems.

Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of CAKE stated in the company's official press release: “The CAKE :work series offers the immediate potential of moving last-mile deliveries and mobile workforces away from traditional solutions for urban transportation, clearly exceeding the efficiency of both cars and bicycles, making this initiative our single most important contribution to date in speeding up the process towards a zero-emission society.”

Apart from providing sustainable mobility, CAKE also seeks to empower both individual commuters and business owners alike with information meant to optimize the performance of their vehicles. This is done by various connectivity features that make CAKE's products rolling IoT devices, apart from two-wheeled vehicles. ”Above our efforts in delivering a bike that offers a clean and swift ride, our connectivity solutions add an extra layer of efficiency through riding data, measurability, control and unique settings – to both private riders commuting or racing, and fleet owners maximizing the output of their vehicles,” added Ytterborn.

The CAKE Connect communication module has been pre-installed on all Ösa and Kalk models produced since August 2021, and will be standard equipment on all Makka models starting spring 2022. All of the original CAKE Connect features are accessible via the Ridecake smartphone app, which provides connectivity tools to enhance the bike's functionality.