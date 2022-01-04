French motorcycle gear supplier Helstons infuses premium features, modern-day safety, and retro style into its full lineup. From its vintage-inspired carbon fiber helmet line to the classic yet contemporary Kobe sneakers, the brand has customers covered from tip to tail. While Helstons primarily serves the café racer and modern classic crowd, the new Cruiser jacket is cut from a different cloth.

Constructed from cowhide and abrasion-resistant textile fabric, the fashionable new jacket is both aesthetically pleasing and protective. Leather shields the arms and shoulders during a slide, while the technical material safeguards the torso, back, and collar. Under the tough exterior, the Cruiser is equally stout thanks to CE Level 1 elbow, shoulder, and back protectors.

The Helstons jacket doesn’t just protect against injury though. The internal fixed waterproof and breathable membrane keeps the rider dry even in the wettest situations while the a removable thermal vest provide insulation from the cold. Helstons labels the Cruiser as four-season gear due to the extra weather protection. However, without ventilation zippers at the front or back, the jacket may not supply enough airflow for summertime temps.

Aside from that oversight, the French brand equips the Cruiser with additional creature comforts. The fitted cut will already cater to Helstons’ urbane clientele, but the tightening tabs at the waist and cuffs allow users to personalize the fit. Even if you ride a chopper or bobber, the Cruiser’s four exterior pockets, two interior pouches, and dedicated wallet pocket supply more than enough storage capacity for an evening of bar-hopping.

Helstons offers the classically-styled, modernly-equipped jacket in men's sizes S-4XL. Retailing for €299 ($377 USD), the Cruiser only comes in a khaki colorway with black leather sleeves and shoulders. The jacket may be a departure from Helston’s bread and butter, but it still delivers the same premium features, modern-day safety, and retro style that’s its known for.