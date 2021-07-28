Helstons Launches Stoner Summer Jacket

With summer now in full swing across parts of Europe, there's no better time to hop aboard your motorcycle and take in the sights and sounds of the scenery around you. The riding season is well and truly in full swing, and so is gear shopping season. As the saying goes, you can never have too many jackets, especially stylish jackets designed to keep you safe, cool, and stylish.

That said, now is the perfect time to add a fine summer jacket to your wardrobe, as French motorcycle gear manufacturer Helstons, has just launched its new Stoner summer jacket. With summers in Europe having the tendency to be rather harsh, it can be all too easy to succumb to the effects of dehydration and fatigue. The Helstons Stoner enables you to stay cool and comfortable, even on the hottest of summer days. The Stoner is made out a very airy textile material which is claimed to be an abrasion-resistant technical fabric. Major parts of the jacket, particularly on the chest, back, and arms, are all made of this airy textile material.

As opposed to other motorcycle jackets in the market, Helstons is known for its classy, understated style. So much so, that their jackets can be worn even when you aren't riding your motorcycle. The Stoner incorporates a similar minimalist styling and comes in three classy colorways, with a subtle camouflage pattern printed on the upper arms of the beige option. A perfect fit is further ensured thanks to adjustable waist and cuff tightening tabs. The Stoner also boasts quite a number of practical storage compartments, with two exterior pockets and three interior pockets.

As is the case with all of Helstons' products, the Stoner comes standard with a full suite of CE-rated protection. It gets a standard back protector, shoulder, and elbow pads, and is also a PPE certified product. Helstons offers the stoner in a variety of sizes too, from S all the way to 4XL, making it ideal for riders of all shapes and sizes. The Helstons Stoner summer jacket is available at a price of 129 Euros, or $152.50 USD.