SWM Introduces 2022 VA 125 And 400 Naked Bikes

You may not be familiar with SWM, a motorcycle manufacturer with Italian roots. Popular for its off-road machines back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, SWM recently made a comeback when it was acquired by Chinese brand Shineray. Ever since then, the company has built its presence in Europe and parts of Asia, with its model lineup consisting mostly of supermotos, enduro bikes, and small-capacity street bikes.

SWM’s engines consist mostly of single-cylinder motors, and are known for their punchy performance. Manufactured in Shineray’s factory in Chongqing, China. At EICMA 2021, however, SWM showcased a new engine that’s expected to power upcoming dual-sport and naked street bike models. Departing from its conventional thumper configuration, SWM is expected to roll out bikes equipped with a parallel-twin engine very soon. More specifically, this engine displaces 500 cubes, and is expected to pump out around 47 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. It’s also expected to come with a six-speed gearbox, and weigh in at 50 kilograms.

Apart from the new engine, SWM has also released the 2022 version of its popular naked bike, the VA. Designed as a tribute to the Varese province, where SWM’s headquarters are situated, the VA is SWM’s interpretation of a modern-day naked streetfighter. The bike comes in two flavors: a beginner-friendly 125cc, and a more intermediate 400cc version. Both versions are equipped with a punchy single-cylinder motor, as is the case with SWM’s other offerings. The VA features a tubular steel trellis frame, 41mm inverted front forks, and a preload adjustable rear monoshock.

Despite being a rather beginner-friendly offering, SWM has not shied away from fitting the VA with some premium componentry. For instance, it gets radial Brembo brakes equipped with ABS as standard. Its aggressive styling is complemented by full-LED lighting, and a full-color TFT instrument panel. Pricing and availability for the 2022 SWM VA 125 and 400 have yet to be announced. However, expect these bikes to hit European showrooms early in 2022.