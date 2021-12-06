It’s December again, and you know what that means? Holidays, good cheer, and general merriment for all. While some of us sigh wistfully as we tuck our motorbikes safely in for a long winter’s nap, our friends in the southern hemisphere are enjoying peak riding season. That’s why, no matter how you celebrate, European motorcycle accessories shop Louis has a whole bunch of moto-themed goodies for every gift-giving occasion.

Do you like the look of those strands of twinkly lights, all strung up around your home and winking away brightly in the night? At the same time, do you wish they were a little more motorcycle-themed? Never fear, Louis has just the LED lights for you. A three-meter (nearly 10 foot) strand of 20 motorbike LED lights is just €9.99, or around $11 as of December 2021. They even come with the three AA batteries you’ll need to use them, as a bonus. You don’t even need an electrical outlet nearby!

Maybe you’re more of a holiday baker, though. That’s cool, who doesn’t love tasty baked goods? Louis also has a set of six different motorcycle-shaped pastry cutters, so you can craft cookies, pastry cases, or whatever your heart desires, all in a range of motorbike shapes. From a cruiser to a dirt bike, and featuring one option that even has a rider silhouette in the saddle, there’s a cookie for you and each of your riding buddies. This set is €9.99 ($11), the same price as the LED lights, so it definitely won’t break the bank.

Gallery: Louis Motorcycle Goodies 2021

5 Photos

If you’re making a cake to share, there’s always the Louis silicon motorcycle cake mold. It features a rider tucked behind the windscreen of a sportbike, clearly clenching their knees in around the tank to improve those aerodynamics as much as they can. Just like the LED lights and the pastry cutters, it’s also €9.99 ($11). Also like the pastry cutters, who says you only need to eat moto cake during the holidays? This would make a great birthday cake for that special rider in your life, too—even if that special rider is you.

If you need a nice, cold beverage after a hard day of riding, baking, and stringing up your motorcycle LED lights around the house, Louis also sells a silicone, motorcycle-shaped ice cube tray for just €4.99 ($5.63). From adventure bikes with a full set of hard luggage to dirt bikes, keep your favorite beverages cold in style. Freeze fruit juice in them to get brightly colored ice cubes that could mix vibrantly and well with your favorite clear beverages.

Louis is based in Europe, but ships throughout most of the world. Shipping costs and availability may vary, but could be worth looking into if you’re making any lists and/or checking them twice.