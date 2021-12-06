The Aprilia RS 660 and Yamaha R7 have rewritten the rules for middleweight sportbikes in the last few years. With accessibility and affordability at the forefront, the rejuvenated supertwins class is equal parts performance and practicality.

For months, digital designer Oberdan Bezzi has been envisioning other entries in the class. From Honda, Bezzi imagined a CBR656RR and dreamed up a GSX-R660R from Suzuki. Now, the prolific designer takes a turn with BMW for the F 702 RR.

Of course, BMW released its F 900 R naked bike in 2020. However, the heavy middleweight’s 895cc parallel-twin outsizes everything in the light middleweight category. Ironically, the Bavarian twin generates less horsepower than the RS 660 at 95 ponies, but boasts 67 lb-ft of torque. As a result, Oberdan Bezzi’s design features a “newly” designed liquid-cooled, 702cc parallel-twin to align with the class conventions.

Despite the BMW F 702 RR’s mid-size classification, Bezzi’s design integrates much of the S 1000 RR’s design language. From tip to tail, the fairing kit is nearly identical to the superbike’s bodywork. To adapt the design to a smaller chassis, Bezzi adjusted the lower fairing and covered the trellis subframe.

A new swingarm keeps the chassis compact and agile while the Akrapovic exhaust adds extra grunt to the Beemer. The concept also includes a light alloy frame, top-shelf suspension, and premium braking components. Of course, the digital render is a design exercise, so any performance benefits or advantages are purely theoretical.

Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any plans that the Munich-based brand is looking to get into the growing supertwins sportbike segment. On the other hand, if a middleweight Beemer does hit the new middleweight class in the near future, we hope it looks something like Bezzi’s F 702 RR concept, even if it means developing a new parallel-twin engine.