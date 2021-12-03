Although absent at the recently concluded EICMA 2021, Austrian motorcycle giant KTM has been making revisions to its model range, slated for launch in 2022. We already covered the new and improved 1290 Super Duke GT, which features revised electronics, colors, and a reinforced subframe. This time around, the Mattighofen brand is updating its entry-level adventurer in the form of the 390 Adventure.

The KTM 390 Adventure, which first made its debut in the global market in 2020, was met with both praise and criticism. On the one hand, the bike was lauded as one of the most off-road, performance-oriented, entry-level adventure bikes in the market. On the other hand, numerous reports of reliability issues ranging from cracked fuel tanks, electronic failures, and other issues of varying severity came to surface. Hopefully, with the revisions KTM has given to the 390 Adventure, these issues will now longer present themselves in upcoming models. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

For starters, just like all motorcycles slated for launch in the 2022 model year, the new KTM 390 Adventure features a Euro 5 optimized engine. It still takes the form of a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, and produces around 43 horsepower. Further complementing the updated engine, however, is a revised suite of electronic aids which set this bike apart from other beginner-friendly machines. It gets traction control modes which can be toggled for street or off-road settings. Furthermore, the ABS for the rear wheel is automatically switched off when put to off-road mode.

Apart from the engine and electronics, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure features revised wheels, which now come with ten spokes as opposed to the outgoing model’s twelve-spoke setup. KTM claims that these revised alloy wheels offer improved on and off-road handling. It doesn't, however, give information about weight advantages of the new wheel setup. Considering the revisions to the bike’s exhaust system and wheel setup, the 2022 model now tips the scales at 158 kilograms dry—still pretty impressive for an adventure bike.

Lastly, you can’t really call it a 2022 model year if it doesn’t come in “striking new colors”, right? Well, that’s exactly what KTM has done with the new 390 Adventure. Abandoning its previous black and orange colorways, the new KTM models feature a dark blue and orange motif—a colorway which we first saw in the third-generation 1290 Super Duke R. For those looking for a more understated aesthetic, however, KTM is also offering the 390 Adventure in a black and gray colorway, with orange accents.

Gallery: 2022 KTM 390 Adventure