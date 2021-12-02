Suzuki unveiled several revised models at EICMA 2021, including a more powerful 2022 Katana. While the Milan trade show has come and gone, Suzuki continues to unveil 2022 models with the new GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z.

Boasting a GSX-R750-derived inline-four, the GSX-S750 series brings track-worthy performance to the street. The liquid-cooled, DOHC, 749cc mill features fine-tuned camshafts for optimal torque and strong acceleration. A large-capacity airbox amplifies performance while four traction control settings keep the power delivery in check. Suzuki’s low-rpm assist ensures that riders get away from the line cleanly and the specially-tuned ECM delivers both class-leading fuel economy and a linear throttle response.

2022 Suzuki GSX-S750Z 2022 Suzuki GSX-S750

Suzuki wedges the big-bore inline-four into a twin-spar/tubular steel hybrid frame. The GSX-S750's sharp handling also benefits from a KYB inverted fork with preload adjustment and a linkage-equipped rear shock. A trapezoidal, beam-type swingarm adds strength and style while the tapered aluminum handlebars provide superb leverage, allowing riders to fully exploit the GSX-S750's aggressive turn-in.

Suzuki shods the TPR cast aluminum wheels in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 for excellent grip on the road. Dual Nissin four-piston calipers clamp down on twin discs up front and a one-pot binder mates to a single rotor at the rear. The GSX-S750Z model features ABS while the standard GSX-S750 foregoes the tech.

While the 2022 GSX-S1000 received a facelift, the GSX-S750 line retains its aggressive aesthetics. Suzuki offers the base model in Metallic Matte Black while the Z variant proudly dons Suzuki team colors with a Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black livery and Hi-Viz yellow accents. The GSX-750 comes with an MSRP of $8,549 and the ABS-equipped GSX-S750Z costs $400 more at $8,949. Suzuki offers both models with a 12-month unlimited mileage warranty and owners can customize their GSX-S750 with Genuine Suzuki Accessories.