On November 9, 2021, Yamaha Europe unveiled the heavily-revised 2022 MT-10. Though the flagship naked bike didn’t earn Team Blue’s latest updates the year prior, it followed in the MT-07 and MT-09's footsteps with a Euro 5-compliant engine, Deltabox frame, and upgraded electronics suite. Just three weeks later, Yamaha launches the MT-10 for the U.S. market, but also adds the up-spec MT-10 SP to the lineup in 2022.

Both MT-10 models now boast an updated 998cc CP4 engine that generates 164 horsepower at 11,500 rpm and 82.6 lb-ft of torque at 9,000 rpm. The inline-four engine now features forged aluminum pistons, direct-plated cylinders, offset steel conrods, a titanium exhaust, and a new intake system. The revised mill now hangs from an R1-derived aluminum Deltabox frame.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha MT-10

12 Photos

A new R1-based, six-axis IMU and 4.2-inch TFT display allows riders to dial the multi-level traction control, slide control, engine braking management, and wheelie control. The fine-tuned throttle-by-wire system smoothly delivers power and the rider can adapt the naked bike to all conditions with four separate ride modes.

A bi-directional quickshifter, Brembo master cylinder, Bridgestone S22 tires, and slipper-assist clutch make the 2022 MT-10 a road and track weapon. On the other hand, features like cruise control and a speed limiter make the hypernaked that much more approachable.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 SP

7 Photos

While the base MT-10 sports fully adjustable KYB 43mm USD fork and shock, the SP variant takes things up a notch. The Öhlins semi-active suspension system touts three semi-active damping modes (Sport, Intermediate, and Touring) and three manual settings. A new lower fairing/belly pan achieves an even sportier look while the braided lines benefit the braking system with consistent performance.

Retailing for $13,999, the standard MT-10 will be available in March, 2022, and come in Cyan Storm and Matte Raven Black colorways. The SP version will follow close behind in May, 2022 with a Liquid Metal/Raven color scheme and a $16,899 MSRP.