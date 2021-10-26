Rekurv Launches C-14.03 Motorcycle Sneakers

Louis Moto is a popular motorcycle gear and equipment across Europe, and is known for its affordable and stylish riding gear. Much to the delight of newbie riders and those on a budget, Louis Moto has an extensive catalogue of gear and equipment encompassing renowned name brands and in-house branded products.

Rekurv, a spin-off brand recently launched by Louis Moto, seeks to appeal to younger riders thanks to its sleek and understated styling, and affordable price tag. Kicking off its product line, the brand started out with a basic lineup of jackets and gloves. This time around, the German brand has released its first pair of riding shoes called the C-14.03. At a glance, it’s clear to see that these kicks are sport-style riding shoes optimized for street use. They employ similar styling as major name brands like TCX and Forma, yet retail for a fraction of the price at just 99.99 Euros ($116 USD).

Rekurv describes the C-14.03 as a dynamic and comfortable motorcycle sneaker. Its simplistic design makes it suitable for all types of bikes and riders, consisting of a dominantly black finish with a dash of sportiness thanks to some red accents. The C-14.03 sneakers are constructed out of synthetic leather and textile, so expect them to be optimal for use in warmer weather thanks to their breathability. Comfort and fit are ensured via a double-closure setup consisting of traditional laces and a Velcro strap on top.

In terms of safety, the Rekurv C-14.03 sneakers are PPE certified according to standard EN13634: 2017, and are equipped with padded ankle protectors, abrasion and impact-resistant reinforcements on the toes and heel, as well as high-visibility reflective elements at the back. As far as colors are concerned, these sneakers are only available in black, but are offered in a wide range of sizes from 37 to 48.