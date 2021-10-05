German Gear Maker Louis Launches Rekurv Spin-Off Brand

Louis Moto is a well-known German gear supplier that carries a number of popular brands such as AGV, Cardo, HJC, and Kriega. The company also has its own in-house labels, all of which occupying the value-for-money segment with affordable and stylish riding apparel. To add to the company's growing list of brands, Rekurv, a label catering to younger, sporty riders, has just been launched.

According to the official Rekurv webpage on Louis Moto's website, the new brand is described as a new and exciting gear and apparel maker that delivers a no-frills, performance-oriented experience. "Rekurv is new. Rekurv is your brand if you're looking for a speed kick. With Rekurv it's all about fun and sport. The authentic, no-nonsense design gives you just what you need. No unnecessary frills, just the real deal: sporty fit, great quality and exactly the right level of functionality. And all this at prices that are more than reasonable. Stay ahead with Rekurv."

In a report published by German motorcycling publication Motorrad Online, Rekurv is a brand which is tailored to the younger generation of riders looking for the bare essentials when it comes to riding gear. As such, Rekurv's apparel does away with the unnecessary farkles that tend to drive price up, and instead, focuses on a sporty fit, optimal protection, and maximum comfort. The result of this is minimalist, good-looking riding gear that's extremely affordable, making it within reach of both new and seasoned riders on a budget.

The Rekurv product portfolio consists of a full collection of riding gear ranging from leather and textile jackets, gloves, and riding pants. The brand also sells T-shirts and other garments for use both on and off the bike. A wide selection of ladies' apparel is also available, all of which are on sale for extremely affordable prices.

Some key items worth mentioning are Rekurv's Leather Combi Jacket which offers sleek and sporty styling with safety features consisting of abrasion-resistant panels, removable elbow and shoulder protectors, and an optional Super Shield HTP back protector. All this style and features is on offer for just 210.08 Euros, or the equivalent of $244 USD. Rekurv's full list of apparel can be viewed, along with a size chart and price list, all available in its official website linked below.