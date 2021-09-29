Make Sure You Have REV’IT!’s Barrier Rain Smock For Rainy Rides

With fall just around the corner, I’m certain a lot of you living in the northern hemisphere are preparing your riding gear for colder, wetter weather. Riding in the rain has its own challenges, but I firmly believe that few things are as satisfying and enjoyable as going for a spirited ride up and down the mountains surrounded by light rain showers and cool wind. Doing so unprepared gear-wise, however, is certainly a recipe for a bad time.

Luckily, Dutch motorcycle gear and equipment maker REV’IT! is all about keeping you nice and comfy, no matter where your thirst for adventure takes you, and no matter how inhospitable the weather there may be. As part of its 2021 DIRT series of riding gear, the company has released the Barrier rain smock, a lightweight, waterproof raincoat that doubles as a windbreaker, ideal for rainy and windy rides. It does a good job of blocking rain, wind, mud, and other elements, thereby keeping its wearer dry and comfortable.

The REV’IT! Barrier is constructed out of a lightweight Hydratex Lite material, and is claimed to be completely waterproof thanks to a PU-coated ripstop fabric. This also gives the jacket very good insulation against wind blast, making it ideal not only for rainy weather rides, but for rides on days with considerably high levels of windchill. For added convenience, the Barrier comes with a compact storage bag that can easily fit in your backpack, top case, or side panniers.

REV’IT! claims that wearing and removing the Barrier rain smock is, quite literally, as easy as putting on a T-shirt. Thanks to its long zipper, you don’t need to remove your helmet every time you wear or remove the jacket. The Barrier is meant to be worn on top of your riding jacket, so it incorporates some reflective elements for added visibility into its design. It’s available in only one color option, a mild gray finish with subtle prints that exude an adventurous aesthetic. The Barrier rain smock is sized from S all the way to 3XL, and is priced at 129.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $154 USD.