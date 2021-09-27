Hit The Track In Style With The REV’IT! Hyperspeed One-Piece Suit

Dutch motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturer REV’IT! is well-known for its premium gear options which boast eye-catching styling and world-class protection. Encompassing all disciplines of motorcycling, you’re bound to find gear from REV’IT! no matter what type of bike you ride and the type of riding you do.

If you’re looking to get into performance riding, particularly trackdays, then it goes without saying that you need to have a full racing suit in your gear collection. Well, REV’IT! wants to introduce you to its top of the line racing suit, the Hyperspeed one-piece suit. This premium racing suit offers maximum safety and protection, and has been engineered to deliver maximum freedom of movement to elevate your track riding experience. The suit’s striking design offers riders a unique aesthetic when shredding hot laps on the track, as well.

On the technical side of things, the Hyperspeed is a race-fit suit, and is equipped with a full suite of CE-rated protectors on the shoulders, elbows, hips, and knees. It’s also ready to accommodate REV’IT!’s proprietary SEESOFT CE-level 2 back protector and chest protector for even added safety. If you plan on participating in endurance races or wearing the Hyperspeed on spirited rides to the mountains, you can even install a hydration bag inside the racing hump to give you a quick and refreshing drink. The Hyperspeed also features some perforated sections along with a partially ventilated outer shell and mesh collar for added airflow.

Much to the delight of track riders who prefer to keep their outfits flashy and colorful, the REV’IT! Hyperspeed is available in four striking color options. Those of you who prefer a fun and loud aesthetic can opt for the Neon Red-Neon Yellow colorway, or the Blue-Black option. Meanwhile, stealthier, more streamlined color options are available, too, in the form of Neon Red-Black and Black-White. The Hyperspeed is sized from 46 to 56, and retails for 999.99 Euros, which translates to $1,180 USD.