Level Up Your Fashion Game With REV'IT!'s Roamer 2 Jacket

There's no denying the fact that we, motorcyclists, are a vain bunch of folks. I mean, it isn't necessarily a bad thing, right? If it boosts your self-confidence and makes you happy to be you, then have right at it. I don't know about you, but whenever I chance upon my reflection on the window of a passing car, or the frontage of glass doors and windows at the city center, I can't help but make sure I look dapper aboard my two-wheeled steed.

Indeed, fashion plays a huge role when it comes to attracting new riders to the fold (I'm looking at you, hipster scrambler and cafe racer dudes and dudettes). It really is hard to resist stepping up your fashion game when your motorcycle of choice is as beautiful as Triumph's new Thruxton RS. That being said, the market is full of choices when it comes to retro-style gear. Dutch gear and equipment maker, REV'IT! has a knack for tasteful, classic-style gear. Its newest Roamer 2 jacket is a testament to this.

REV'IT! goes as far as saying that the Roamer 2 jacket is "a timeless essential that belongs in every man's wardrobe." I mean, sure, the Roamer 2 has been designed in such a sleek and timeless fashion that it looks perfectly chic, even off the motorcycle. REV'IT! has achieved such gorgeous finish by using premium quality leather, and a simple, no-frills design composed of simple-cut lines. The result is a truly timeless style that's right at home on any retro-modern, classic, or even street-oriented motorcycle.

REV'IT! has equipped the Roamer 2 with a removable thermal liner making it extremely versatile for use in both warm and cool weather. The arms have been cut and constructed with a pre-curve for a more natural fit, especially when riding, but isn't too pronounced that you'll end up walking like a turtle when you're off the bike. As far as protection is concerned, the Roamer 2 cuts no corners, and incorporates REV'IT!'s proporietary SEESMART protectors at the shoulders and elbows. It's even ready to accommodate a SEESOFT CE-level 2 back protector, too.

Of course, fit is essential for a good-looking jacket to complete your aesthetic, so adjustment tabs have been incorporated at the waist and cuffs for a slim and snug fit. A wide array of sizes is available for the REV'IT! Roamer 2—all the way from 46 to 60. Available only in black, the Roamer 2 commands quite the premium of £369.99, or the equivalent of $507 USD.