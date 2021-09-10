Check Out REV'IT!'s Retro-Style Mohawk 2 Riding Boots

REV'IT! has given a lot of attention to the retro crowd with its many gear and apparel offerings. From jackets, gloves, and footwear, the company's sleek and stylish designs have found their way in the wardrobes of many retro bike enthusiasts. At the top of its Heritage Innovation Footwear Collection is the Mohawk 2 riding boot, which is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and safety.

REV'IT! explains that motorcycling boots of the past were made for comfort, durability, and longevity—more so than fashion and style. As the years progressed, however, boots became more about style and attitude. Fast forward to today, REV'IT!'s Mohawk 2 riding boots deliver uncompromising safety, comfort, and protection, mated to iconic style that's chic and fashionable on or off the motorcycle. With that, the REV'IT! Mohawk 2 boasts a classic leather boot silhouette, but incorporates the protective elements of a motorcycle-rated boot in a very subtle manner.

While the Mohawk 2's styling may look old-fashioned, its manufacturing processes are thoroughly modern. It gets an anatomically shaped ankle cup and footbed which have been engineered to offer maximum comfort while riding. A gusseted tongue adds comfort, too, for long hours on the bike, and miles of walking once you reach your destination. A removable shifter strap adds a layer of protection and comfort, too, preventing premature wear on the left boot's leather finish.

As far as protection is concerned, the Mohawk 2 gets a reinforced heel and toe which offer abrasion resistance in the event of a crash. A thermoformed heel cup provides support to the foot, lending itself to better ergonomics, and ultimately, comfort on longer rides. It encourages better foot posture, especially given the small surface area of most motorcycle foot pegs. The toe cap gets a similar thermoformed construction, giving the boot improved abrasion and impact resistance at the front area of the foot.

The REV'IT! Mohawk 2 boots are available in either black and brown, and from sizes 39 to 46. Safety certification consists adherence to safety standard EN 13634, thanks to the shoes reinforced ankle, heel, and toe section. The Mohawk 2 boots retail for 209.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $248 USD.