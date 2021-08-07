New from the Italian brand, Course, the Phantom casual riding sneakers are ready for any long ride or walk.

Riding sneakers should be a staple piece in any everyday rider's wardrobe. Not only are they sleek enough to tuck under a pair of jeans, but they are also functional pieces that enhance your riding experience while giving your aesthetic a little style boost.

Other brands like TCX are well-known in the industry, but here's another Italian brand that's throwing yet another pair in the ring.

This is the Phantom. Just like its name suggests, it's a low-key pair of riding shoes that don't scream you ride a motorcycle. The product features a reinforced toe section for protection plus easy upshifts and a reinforced ankle and sole for added protection. Other reinforcements include a shank molded into the sole, as well as a strengthened heel counter and toe box. The Phantom also features a Hipora membrane that allows for a good level of water resistance while retaining breathability.

Course equipped the Phantom with a durable microfiber and leather upper. On top of those, the reflective details add a touch of nighttime visibility. Gold-colored eyelets match the printed Course branding on the side of the shoe, and a zipper down the medial side of the ankle allows for an easy slip-on and slip-off.

Currently, there is only one colorway of the casual moto-sneaker, black and gold. The product is available on the XLMOTO website, which happens to be the distributor of the Course brand. The standard retail price of the Phantom is $114.99 USD, but there is a 30 percent discount, which brings the price down to just $80 USD, saving you $35 USD.

Sizes for this sneak range from EU 40, all the way to an EU 47, or a size 7 all the way to a size 13.