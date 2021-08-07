Italian style with moto-gear substance.

New from the Italian brand, Course, the Phantom casual riding sneakers are ready for any long ride or walk. 

Riding sneakers should be a staple piece in any everyday rider's wardrobe. Not only are they sleek enough to tuck under a pair of jeans, but they are also functional pieces that enhance your riding experience while giving your aesthetic a little style boost. 

Other brands like TCX are well-known in the industry, but here's another Italian brand that's throwing yet another pair in the ring. 

Course Phantom Motorcycle Sneakers
Course Phantom Motorcycle Sneakers

This is the Phantom. Just like its name suggests, it's a low-key pair of riding shoes that don't scream you ride a motorcycle. The product features a reinforced toe section for protection plus easy upshifts and a reinforced ankle and sole for added protection. Other reinforcements include a shank molded into the sole, as well as a strengthened heel counter and toe box. The Phantom also features a Hipora membrane that allows for a good level of water resistance while retaining breathability. 

Course Phantom Motorcycle Sneakers
Course Phantom Motorcycle Sneakers

Course equipped the Phantom with a durable microfiber and leather upper. On top of those, the reflective details add a touch of nighttime visibility. Gold-colored eyelets match the printed Course branding on the side of the shoe, and a zipper down the medial side of the ankle allows for an easy slip-on and slip-off. 

Currently, there is only one colorway of the casual moto-sneaker, black and gold. The product is available on the XLMOTO website, which happens to be the distributor of the Course brand. The standard retail price of the Phantom is $114.99 USD, but there is a 30 percent discount, which brings the price down to just $80 USD, saving you $35 USD. 

Sizes for this sneak range from EU 40, all the way to an EU 47, or a size 7 all the way to a size 13.

Sneaker Files:

revit delta h2o ladies sneakers REV’IT! Delta H2O Ladies Sneakers Keep It Cool And Casual
alpinestars speedforce moto riding sneakers Alpinestars Speedforce Look Like Sneakers And Protect Like Boots

Sources: XLMoto, Moto.it

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com