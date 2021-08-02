The summer riding season typically includes group rides and events. While we encourage wearing the best protective gear you can get your hands on, summertime temps and social gatherings don’t always call for riders to be suited and booted. Instead, many motorcyclists prefer more casual wear for street riding, providing protection in the saddle and comfort off the bike.

While REV’IT! already offers its Delta H2O motorcycle shoes for men, the Dutch brand tweaked the sneaks to accommodate women riders. The ladies' moto shoes not only feature REV’IT!’s simple yet timeless design but backs up the retro aesthetic with modern technology.

Consisting of reinforced denim upper and oiled suede toe and heel panels, the Delta H2O resemble classic sneakers. The inside, however, pairs a soft mesh lining with a Hydratex layer for comfort and water resistance. Whether the local weather is arid and hot or humid and wet, the Delta H2O shoes will keep the rider dry in all conditions. The OrthoLite X40 foam insole and padded tongue also amplify the sneaker’s plush accommodations.

The REV’IT! shoes aren’t all soft though. The thermoformed heel cup and toe cap along with the injected ankle cup not only mitigate impacts but also improve the rider’s foot posture on the bike. Reinforced panels at the heel, ankle, toe, and sides deliver added protection as well. A slip-resistant sole grants grip on both the pegs and the tarmac while reflective inserts at the heel get the attention of fellow motorists.

Offered in black and black/blue colorways, the Delta H2O ladies' sneakers should go well with everything from riding jeans to leggings. At $179.99 for women’s EU sizes 36-42 (5.5-10 US), the REV’IT! shoes are an affordable alternative to track-worthy race boots or street-oriented riding boots. Whether it’s summer to fall, the Delta H2Os should keep you dry and cool at the same time.