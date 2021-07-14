When temperatures rise, many motorcyclists opt for lightweight textile and mesh gear. Similarly, gauntlet-style gloves generally take a back seat to their short cuff counterparts during the summer months. Some manufacturers even favor materials that boost airflow while still delivering sufficient protection. REV’IT!’s ironically-named Volcano gloves instantly qualify thanks to their multi-fabric construction and comfortable accommodation.

Aside from REV’IT!’s Dirt series gloves, the Volcanos are the lightest and most breathable in the Dutch brand’s catalog. Fully-ventilated 3D air mesh material at the top of the hands increases air circulation, keeping the rider cool and dry in even the hottest conditions. On the flip side, the microfiber fabric on the palms provides excellent grip at the handlebars and levers.

Paired with extra padding and PWR|Shield panels at the palm, the microfiber’s abrasion-resistant qualities come in hand during a slide. Additional protection in the form of soft knuckle protectors, TPR finger inserts, and a Temperfoam thumb delivers suitable coverage for full-on crashes. Despite the mesh panels and short cuff, the Volcano gloves’ protective properties still earn it a level 1 CE rating.

While REV’IT! takes a barebones approach with its latest adventure gloves, they also boast various creature comforts. On the inside, the Tricot is soft yet sturdy, helping the gloves mold to the rider’s hand and hold the shape over a long period of time. The touchscreen-friendly fingertip delivers modern convenience while a pull tab at the cuff, stretch material at the fingers, and hook-and-loop closure optimizes fit. Reflective inserts also provide a modicum of nighttime visibility.

REV’IT! offers the new Volcano gloves in black, black/gray, black/neon yellow, and sand/black colorways. Available in sizes S-3XL, the lightweight gloves should suit a broad range of riders and the wallet-friendly $69.99 price tag should also suit a broad range of budgets.