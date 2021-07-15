Thanks to their military background, cargo pants have earned a utilitarian, function-over-form reputation. Conversely, slim-cut jeans quickly became the favored riding pants due to the stylish silhouette and off-the-bike appeal. Most form-fitting trousers lack storage capacity, however, that’s where gear maker Course merges the best of both worlds with its Cargo Cafeman pants.

Course strives to create motorcycle apparel at the intersection of protection, quality, and affordability. The Cargo Cafeman trousers strike that balance with their stylish cut, comfortable fit, and features. Constructed of a 96-percent cotton/4-percent elastane weave, the pants are rugged yet snug, delivering an excellent range of motion for the rider. On the inside, the 60-percent polyester/40-percent Aramid liner reinforces the seat, knees, and outseam while also maintaining air circulation.

While the Cafeman offers sufficient abrasion protection, users will need to purchase knee and hip armor separately. Luckily, the Course equips the Cargo pants with pockets for the aftermarket protectors and the $129.99 MSRP reflects that decision. Of course, we can’t forget the spacious cargo pockets strategically positioned to not interfere with the user’s riding position.

The sizable pouches also include snap fasteners to secure your precious cargo. Whether you’re heading down to the pub or out on a far-flung journey, the practical pockets should suit everything from tools and innertubes to smartphones and snacks. The cargo pockets are also perfect for easy-access items such as documents or cameras.

Available in waist sizes 30-42 and length sizes 30-36, Course offers the Cargo Cafeman trousers in black and gray color options. Sold exclusively by XLMoto, customers can buy fashionable yet pragmatic pants for as low as $74.99 (for specific sizes). If you’re looking for the perfect balance between café racer form and militaristic function, the Course Cargo Cafeman Aramid pants are the perfect fit.