When people think of Kawasaki motorcycles, one color comes to mind: green. From dirt bikes to sportbikes, from cruisers to ADVs, the color saturates the brand’s lineup. Even on the recently launched Z650RS retro naked bike, Kawasaki chose to offer the mid-size throwback in an elegant shade of forest green.

When the manufacturer revealed its heavily revised ZX-10 superbike platform in November, 2021, the color dominated the RR and KRT Edition liveries while the R version featured subtle green accents. Now, the ZX-10R returns for 2022, but Team Green ditches its signature color in favor of a Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black color scheme.

Similar to Ducati’s Panigale V4 SP and XDiavel Black Stars, Kawasaki drapes the ZX-10R in darkness with a two-tone gray/black color combo with red accents. The metallic black tones on the tail, tank, and fascia add tonal contrast with the matte gray bodywork while race-inspired graphics and ZX-10R branding emphasize the model’s sporting spirit. The 2022 paint job retains the stealthy demeanor of the 2021 model, but adds more flair to the package.

Of course, under the fairings, the same sixteen-valve, 998cc inline-four powers the superbike to 203 horsepower and 82.5 ft-lb of torque. The Showa 43mm inverted Balance Free Fork still allows the Ninja to slice through the twisties while the Balance Free gas-charged shock with horizontal back-link provides stability to match the ZX-10R's agility.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition

If you’re a big fan of Team Green’s iconic color, the 2021 ZX-10RR and 2022 ZX-10R KRT Edition still sport enough green to satisfy all brand loyalists. At $17,199 for the non-ABS version and $18,199 for the ABS model, the new paint won’t come cheap, however. Despite only gaining a new stealthy livery, the ZX-10R receives a $900 price hike. Still, whether you despise or adore Kawasaki green, it’s nice to see the brand switch things up in 2022.