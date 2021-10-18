In August, 2021, Kawasaki released the 2022 W800 in the U.S. market. The classic-style machine, which has seen considerable popularity across the globe, has often been likened to the legendary Bonneville. The fact of the matter is that the W800 is Team Green’s interpretation of a classic twin for the modern era. It started in 1966, with the W1, which at the time, was the Japanese manufacturer’s answer to the likes of BSA, Norton, and Triumph.

The W800 has oftentimes been compared to the Bonneville, with some critics even saying that Kawasaki had managed to make an even better machine. Nonetheless, what the W800 is, and why it’s significant in the modern motorcycling era, is because of its sheer simplicity and lack of unnecessary features. It’s a motorcycle, and it simply exists. For the 2022 model year, the W800 remains virtually unchanged. Kawasaki spices things up just a little bit with a couple of elegant, lively new color schemes which make it stand out in the classic bike segment.

Kawasaki Europe has now taken the veils off the 2022 W800 in the region, joining the Street and Café variants in Team Green’s classic lineup. The bike is available in Candy Fire Red/ Metallic Diablo Black, which features striking silver graphics atop a glistening red fuel tank. The bike’s mid-sized proportions and classic lines give it an aura which transcends the boundaries of time, so much so that one could easily mistake this bike as a model produced several decades ago. Only a few telltale features, such as it’s LED headlight and Euro5-optimized exhaust system, reveal the fact that this bike is actually a modern-day machine.

When it comes to performance, the W800 well and truly remains in the 70s with its 773cc parallel-twin complete with cooling fins and polished cases. With just 48 horsepower on tap, the bike is suitable for A2 license holders, too. The exact date of availability of the new W800 in Kawasaki showrooms across Europe has yet to be announced. In Italy, however, it will carry a price tag of 10,040 Euros, which translates to the equivalent of $11,646 USD. Expect prices and availability to vary depending on where in Europe you’re located.