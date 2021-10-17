The southeast Asian motorcycle scene is filled with a lot of small-displacement bikes, and fanaticism for these compact machines runs rampant across the region, without a doubt.

When the Yamaha XSR155 was launched, it sparked a lot of creativity from long-time wanters of the XSR series from Yamaha, and this is just one of the more notable builds I’ve seen so far.

Not only is it one heck of a looker, but the bike was also made as part of a giveaway in the Bold Riders online promotion. Where the Yamaha will serve as the grand prize.

The XSR155 is one of the more notable entries in the small-displacement category of retro-inspired motorcycles. I’m a huge fan of its aesthetic and it can serve as a great platform for builders to start wrenching on.

While we’re used to the larger XSRs in the lineup like the XSR700 and the XSR900, ironically the model has a better headlight than its bigger brethren being LED and all. The bike itself underwent a rather light modification. Featured on Return of the Cafe Racers, the creator said that the transformation was relatively “mild.”

Given how good the XSR155 already looked out of the factory, this bike came with a modest amount of modifications to turn it into a cafe racer. That and a good coat of paint to give it a very “bold” look. A headlight cowl was added, the tank was repainted, the rear seat was customized, and you can’t have a cafe racer without clip-ons now, can you?

Other refinements include sleek LED indicators, as well as a Custom Kit exhaust, which was locally manufactured in Indonesia. Plus, you won’t have to worry about losing grip since the shop opted for a set of Bridgestone Battlax BT46 tires.

The kicker here is that the bike was built in just a month, and the modifications are totally reversible. Impressive by all means, now I want one but with the beloved CP2 engine from Yamaha, though I wouldn’t mind having something like this in my garage as well.