Kawasaki Indonesia posted a bunch of photos on its Instagram page on June 18, 2021. Looks like the 2022 model year W800s can be yours with a sweet paint job once the models start making their way to the rest of the world.

Captioned: "W800 Model Year 2022 with a thick red color with a classic look," (Translated) by @Kawasaki_indonesia on Instagram, the W800 looks like it'll get a new look quite soon. The latest edition favors a shiny coat of red and a glossy black color with gold accents.

The two models involved include the W800 Street and the W800 CAFE, with the latter equipped with a headlight housing and clip-on handlebars.

The finish of the red paint is a little hard to ascertain. Kawasaki says that it is a "thick red color," and the photos do make it out to be very red based on my observation. In one photo, it looks like it gets a candy finish, and in the close-up, it looks chrome. Either way, the paint job is something different to add to the W800 Street lineup.

On the flip side, the black CAFE variant looks as sleek as ever. The model still gets the same trimmings you may find on the current colorways for the W800, but no more brown in town, just a sleek coat of black with gold decals. The headlight cowl is also matched to the tank.

Its motor still remains the same, with a single overhead cam parallel-twin engine with 773ccs of displacement. The twin makes 50.9 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 46.4 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 RPM. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and it also gets fuel injection.

For now, the new paint scheme doesn't appear to be in Japan yet, as Young Machine reports. They're just as eager to see these new colorways in the metal as the rest of the world, I suppose.