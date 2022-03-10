On March 3, 2022, Kawasaki Motors Corporation U.S.A. issued a safety recall for certain 2019 through 2022 W800 and W800 Café bikes due to a potentially faulty horn harness. On affected bikes, engine vibration within certain RPM ranges could damage the horn harness, which could cause it to break. Horn malfunction could then occur, with riders of affected bikes possibly unable to sound their horns as expected.

Approximately 1,660 bikes are believed to be affected by this recall, which is an estimated 1 percent of total bikes. The recall population was determined via the production dates of these bikes. Affected bikes were produced between January 28, 2019 and February 15, 2022. Affected VINs range between JKBEJCC19KA000011 and JKBEJCC1XLA003193, with an additional range between JKBEJCD15LA000006 and JKBEJCD11NA004492.

Under this recall, authorized Kawasaki dealers will replace the horn, horn mounting bracket, and horn harness on affected bikes, free of charge. Since February, 2022, the new parts have been in use on the production line, so bikes produced after the range listed in this recall should not experience this problem. Kawasaki’s recall notes that both the color and shape of the mounting bracket are different between the potentially faulty unit and the new, improved unit, but it does not specify details about those changes.

Kawasaki has been investigating reports regarding a potential horn issue since March, 2020. The incidents took place within the Japanese market, and so far none were reported within the U.S. market. Nevertheless, after an investigation lasting several steps, and which was observed to be quite rare in the field (under 20 instances were recorded in the chronology), Kawasaki developed an improved rubber damper to decrease the potential for negative vibration effects on the horn and its mounting apparatus. On February 25, 2022, Kawasaki decided to issue a recall to address this issue.

Kawasaki Motor Corporation will issue both electronic and paper recall service bulletins to all authorized Kawasaki motorcycle dealers, on dates yet to be announced. Additionally, Kawasaki will notify all registered owners of affected bikes about this recall via the U.S. Postal Service, tucked inside an envelope that will be marked “Important Recall Safety Information” on the outside. No dates for this notification have been listed as of March 10, 2022.

Kawasaki’s number for this recall is MC22-03. Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-122. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.