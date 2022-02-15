On February 4, 2022, Triumph Motorcycles America issued a safety recall for certain 2022 Triumph Tridents due to a potentially faulty side stand. On affected units, the side stand may bend over time, which could cause the bike to become unstable and tip over. This may happen gradually, as the bike leans further and further before finally falling.

Around 314 units sold in the U.S. are believed to be affected, which is about 1 percent of the population. All affected bikes were produced between February 7, 2021, and May 15, 2021. Production has since changed to an appropriately robust side stand unit, so bikes outside this range are not believed to be affected. The VIN range for bikes included in this recall is between SMTL10UL0NTAF8694 and SMTL10UL7NTAT4932.

According to Triumph, a third-party supplier used an incorrect raw material specification when crafting the side stands in question. The matter has since been corrected in production units that have rolled off the assembly line since the time specified in the recall, so the issue should be resolved in units not produced within the specified timeframe.

Authorized Triumph Motorcycle dealers will replace the side stand leg on all affected models with a remedy component that meets official specifications, free of charge. Triumph will notify its dealer network about this recall on or about February 21, 2022. Additionally, Triumph will notify registered owners of affected bikes on or about February 24, 2022. Owners of affected 2022 Tridents should schedule service with their local authorized Triumph dealers in order to remedy this issue.

Triumph’s official number for this recall is SRAN 593. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-062. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.