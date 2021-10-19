I'm certain that a lot of you would agree when I say that washing and detailing our motorbikes is not only an integral part of maintenance, but an enjoyable aspect of the two-wheeled lifestyle, too. I mean, few things in life are as satisfying as a good wash, and looking at your motorcycle all clean and fresh as if it had just rolled off the showroom floor.

Certainly, cleaning your own bike can be lots of fun, but it can also be very frustrating, especially if you don't have the right tools get all the muck off your beloved steed. This is especially true for bikes with lots of nooks and crannies, such as adventure bikes and naked bikes, whose engines are oftentimes exposed. Certainly, seeing streaks of left-over mud and grime after you thought you'd done a good job of cleaning your bike can be nothing short of infuriating.

Luckily, there are tons of products in the market designed to help us do a thorough job of cleaning our beloved machines. One such company is Muc-Off. The British brand has built quite the reputation in the cycling and powersports industries thanks to its effective products and formulations that really, well, get the Muc-Off of our machines. Its latest innovation comes to us in the form of a simple yet effective product—the Deep Scrubber Cleaning glove.

At a glance, you could mistake it for an oven mitt—and I wouldn't be surprised if this thing could live up to the task. However, upon closer inspection, it features soft rubber bristles on the entirety of the palm. As such, simply dip your entire hand in a bucket filled with a soapy solution and scrub away to your heart's content. The glove's rubber bristles can get in between all the gaps and uneven surfaces on your bike's frame, swingarm, and engine, ensuring the last speck of dirt is removed from your machine.

You won't need to worry about hurting yourself, either, as the rubber used for the gloves is durable and tear-resistant, and goes all the way up to your forearms, allowing you to stick your hand in tight to reach spaces such as your bike's rear shock, in between the swingarm, and behind the fork legs. Burns from a hot exhaust pipe aren't a concern either, as this product is rated up to 230 degrees Celsius. The Muc-Off Deep Scrubber Cleaning Gloves are available online, or at your nearest Muc-Off retailer for just 13 euros, or the equivalent of $15 USD.