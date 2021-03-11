Protect Your Steed With Muc-Off's Newest Anti-Corrosion Solution

If there’s one thing that motorcycles hate the most, it’s rust and corrosion. Although you may not see it, residual moisture from riding in the rain or even washing your motorcycle can build up in those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and can eventually lead to a majorly effed up day. Trust me, I know what it’s like to have a starter relay rust through in the dead of night in the middle of nowhere.

With this in mind, keeping your bike clean is only a part of the solution. What you use to get the job done can mean the difference between a smooth, hassle-free ride, and spending a pretty penny having to call a trailer to pick you and your bike up. Luckily, Muc-Off, a company which specializes in getting muck off of your bikes, cars, and big-boy toys, has released a new product designed specifically to prevent rust and corrosion developing on your beloved steed.

Dubbed HCB-1, the new product literally stands for Harsh Conditions Barrier. Equipped with a cutting-edge formula, this spray-on solution leaves a thin film coating when applied to metal. This water-proof and weather-proof coating is said to provide long-term protection against the effects of oxidation. What’s more, is that this film is super thin, doesn’t leave any pigment, and isn’t sticky or slimy at all. The folks at Muc-Off claim that the protective barrier provided by HCB-1 lasts for up to 12 months, and is capable of withstanding even the harshest of conditions such as extreme temperatures, road salt and grime, and even nasty stuff like bugs and other splatty residue.

Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off, expressed his excitement towards the new product, “HCB-1 has gone through extensive development and testing to ensure that it is highly effective for a vast range of vehicles. We’re always looking for new, innovative ways to help our customers protect their hardware, and I am stoked to launch HCB-1 as it is a product as extreme as the riding conditions can be!”

Muc-Off’s new HCB-1 is safe to use on all painted surfaces as well as most types of plastic. That said, you could even use it to protect the fairings on your sportbike, or the plastic body panels of your enduro machines. Available online for £14.99, you can add it to your cart on Muc-Off’s official e-commerce platform, or find it in Muc-Off retailers near you.